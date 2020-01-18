Iranian boxers win 3 silver, 4 bronze medals in Turkey

Final round of the competitions was held in Istanbul on Saturday. Iran was represented by three boxers in final that initially Moslem Maqsoudi lost to Moroccan rival and won silver medal.

Finally, Omid Ahmadi-Safa and Toufan Sharifi in 52 and 91 kilograms, respectively conceded defeat against their Mongolian and Algerian rivals and grabbed silver medals.

Earlier, Danial Shahbakhsh, Hossein Daneshvar, Ali Jamali and Ehsan Rouzbehani had won bronze medals.

Iran's boxing team comprising ten athletes participated in the 32nd International Ahmet Comert Boxing Tournament in being held in Istanbul, Turkey.

