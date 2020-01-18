Iran's tourism conditions to improve

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 6th International Digital Marketing and Tourism Industry Conference, Valy Teymouri said that the present event and the unprecedented welcome of tourism and ICT practitioners show that the activists have full confidence in the industry and are seeking to benefit from international experience and find the world's leading scientific and professional solutions.

The undeniable capacity of digital media as much as it is effective in presenting and positively portraying a destination can also be damaging to the existing image, he said. So tourism and media partners must be careful in their comments and interviews.

The official stated that Iran as an attractive destination with high competitiveness has the ability to quickly pass through the difficult days with plans.

