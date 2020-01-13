British Foreign Office summons Iran envoy

He said that the US Foreign Office measure was in reaction to the detention of UK Ambassador in Tehran Rob Macaire.

Iranian Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad in separate messages referred to the Europeans embassies' advice to their nationals not to attend demonstrations in Iran and the diplomats working in these embassies had better act according to their own suggestions.

"As Iran's high-ranking official has formally announced, the moment the police have been informed of the identity of the UK Ambassador, he has been freed," Baeidinejad wrote on his Twitter account referring to the arrest of the UK Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire for his participation in an illegal gathering.

"Misinformation is a major source of misunderstanding and detrimental to tranquility," he added.

"The European Embassies in Tehran are advising their nationals not to be present in the vicinity of political demonstrations in Tehran and other cities," the Iranian diplomat said, adding, "It is logical to expect that this advice would be also heard by their ambassadors and diplomats."

"The UK Foreign Office in its own travel guide has advised the travelers to Iran to keep themselves away from protests," Baeidinejad reiterated.

Macaire was also summoned by Iranian Foreign Ministry last night and was reminded that the presence of foreign ambassadors in illegal gatherings has nothing to do with their responsibilities as the political representatives of their countries and is against the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish