Qatar seeks de-escalation between Iran and US: former envoy

“Regional developments during the last week are important and there’s a possibility that tensions worsen again. This is a matter of concern for the countries in the region,” Zanganeh said in an interview with IRNA, in the wake of Qatari Emir's visit to Iran.

Pointing to certain rumors spread by the US and Zionist regime about the original spot of firing of the drones or terrorist actions or where their control center was situated, he said these issues have become a matter of concern for Qataris.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis were targeted and assassinated by the US drones when leaving Baghdad airport in two cars on January 3.

Western media widely spread the rumor that the US military drones took off from the American airbase in Qatar and were controlled by this base.

Asked if Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had a message from the United States during his visit to Iran yesterday, Zanganeh stressed that given the situation in the region and the efforts for de-escalation, such a meeting didn't necessarily carry such implication.

Some countries in the Persian Gulf region aren’t willing to see the tensions are lowering between Iran and the US, while some others try to mend relations between the two countries, Zanganeh said, adding that there are also some states that attempt to only change the form of tension.

Naming Qatar among those countries who are willing to help de-escalation, the former Iranian diplomat underlined that Doha has multiple motivations and is trying to prevent a further escalation between Iran and the United States while seeking a better understating of regional developments by meeting with the Iranian officials.

Qatari Emir had a visit to Tehran yesterday, meeting the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.

