Iran among top Nanoscience producers in world

Iran had a long and brilliant history of knowledge prior to the discovery of oil, but it was the beginning of a bitter show, the last of which was an oil war, a war we did not conquer, and the Iranian market was opened for foreign goods and import.

But what is the strategy in this fight? The solution was to develop scientific and technological activities based on young and creative forces. Young people who are struggling in the ecosystem of innovation and technology, and in the same few years, have succeeded with their technological and scientific efforts relying on this ecosystem brings a bright future to the country.

But nanotechnology activists have shone brightly in recent years. The publication of scientific articles and the production of science in this field has been well done over the years. However, in 2001, Iran had published about 10 articles in this field. With this number of articles, we were ranked No. 57 in the world. But the efforts of nanotech activists and technologists have beared fruits. The ecosystem of this area grew rapidly. Only in a short time we did gain the fourth place in the world.

