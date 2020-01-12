Iran's volleyball team wins ticket to 2020 Olympic Games

Igor Kolaković's men defeated their rival in three straight sets (25-14, 25-22, and 25-14).

Prior to the match, the Iranian players had hit their South Korean opponent 3-2.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

