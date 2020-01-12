Jan 12, 2020, 5:35 PM
Iran's volleyball team wins ticket to 2020 Olympic Games

Tehran, Jan 12, IRNA – Iranian men’s national volleyball team overpowered China on Sunday to win the ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Igor Kolaković's men defeated their rival in three straight sets (25-14, 25-22, and 25-14).

Prior to the match, the Iranian players had hit their South Korean opponent 3-2.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

