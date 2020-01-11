Pakistani Foreign Minister to arrive in Tehran on Sunday

Pakistan's foreign ministry in a statement said while in Tehran, the Foreign Minister will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and exchange views on the evolving situation in the Middle East region.

The statement added that Pakistan's Foreign Minister Qureshi will visit Riyadh on 13 January to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and consult on the issues of regional peace and stability.

"The recent developments seriously endanger peace and security in an already volatile region and underscore the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution," it said.

It added that during these visits, the Foreign Minister will share Pakistan's perspective on the current situation, stress the imperative of avoiding any conflict, underscore the importance of defusion of tensions, and stress the need for finding a diplomatic way forward.

“The Foreign Minister will convey Pakistan's readiness to support all efforts that facilitate resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means,” said the statement.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan had stressed that Pakistan would always be a partner for peace. In this regard, he said Pakistan would continue to play its role in seeking to defuse tensions, prevent a conflict, and preserve the peace.

