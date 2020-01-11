Pakistan FM embarks on mission to Tehran, Washington to reduce tensions

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a statement on Saturday that Pakistan will continue to play its role for reduction of tension in the region.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's stance that the region cannot afford any other conflict.

The Foreign Minister said that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he is visiting Iran to hold talks with the Iranian leadership.

He said he will later visit Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Qureshi stressed the need for reduction of tension between Iran and the United States.

He said the new statement of Iran regarding airplane crash would help reduce concerns of all sides.

“It is a positive development and based on facts,” he said.

"We are in deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident," noted Qureshi

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed regret over the human error which caused the tragic crash of Ukraine Airlines plane and said those who committed such an unpardonable mistake will be sued and investigated.

Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after the take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport after its engine caught fire.

All the 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the crash.

