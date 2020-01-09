Jan 9, 2020, 1:47 PM
Iranian, Canadian FMs discuss issues concerning victims of air disaster

Tehran, Jan 9, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and his Canadian counterpart François-Philippe Champagne on Thursday discussed the issues concerning victims of tragic Ukrainian plane crash.

The plane belonging to Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after the take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport after its engine caught fire. All the 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the crash.

Some 40 rescue teams have been dispatched to the site of the crash and investigation is underway, deputy head of Iran Red Crescent Society Ebrahim Tajik said, on Wednesday.

Managing Director of Tehran Governor's Office in charge of Crisis Management Mansour Darajati told IRNA that some 140 passengers were Iranian.

Rescue teams have accomplished operation to retrieve dead bodies, he added.

The dead bodies are not in good condition, he noted.

In the meantime, Head of Iran Emergency Pir-Hossein Koulivand said some 147 Iranians and 32 foreign passengers were killed.

