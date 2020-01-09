Pakistani leadership condoles with Iran over tragic plane crash

Foreign Ministry in a statement said that our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those who have lost their loved ones.

“The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the loss of so many precious lives in the tragic crash of Ukrainian International Airlines passenger plane in Tehran,” it said.

The statement said the leadership, government and people of Pakistan offer their sympathies and condolences to the governments and people of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the UK, whose nationals were reportedly on board this flight.

A Boeing 737 passenger plane belonging to the Ukrainian airliner crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport early on Wednesday shortly after it took off. All 179 people on board the plane were killed.

