Supreme Leader condoles death of compatriots in Tehran, Kerman

Message of condolence reads that the bitter and sorrowful death of a number of dear compatriots during funeral procession for the great martyr as well as the catastrophic crash of a passenger plane and the deaths of Iranian and non-Iranian passengers are two tragic points within two days.

"I express most sincere sympathy and deepest condolences to the bereaved families, praying to God Almighty for patience for the survivors and forgiveness for the dead," he said.

Dozens were killed during funeral procession for Commander of IRGC Quds Force Soleimani because of overcrowding.

Meanwhile, all 179 passengers on board an Ukrainian airliner were killed after it crashed shortly after departure from Tehran's main international airport early Wednesday.

There were 179 passengers and nine crew members on flight PS-752 that burst into flames mid-sky and crashed into ground near Parand, a city southwest of Tehran.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish