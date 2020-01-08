Iran, Ukraine FMs offer condolences over plane crash

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman office, in the wake of the recent plane crash which claimed the lives of Iranian and foreign passengers, the two top diplomats held talks on the phone.

Some 147 passengers on board of the crashed Boeing 737 plane were Iranians and 32 passengers were foreigners.

All 179 passengers died when a Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crashed in southern Tehran Wednesday morning after its engine caught fire.

