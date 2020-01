According to the head of the Iranian president's office for communications Alireza Moezzi who wrote on his tweeter account late on Tuesday Emanuel Macron and Rouhani in a telephone conversation examined recent developments, regional security, JCPOA and the fifth nuclear step.

Iranian cabinet in a statement on Sunday announced the country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish