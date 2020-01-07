2019 Buchalter Cosmology Prize goes to Iranian researchers

The Iranian cosmologists received the 1st prize for the paper titled "Echoes from the Abyss: A highly spinning black hole remnant for the binary neutron star merger GW170817".

The winners of the event were announced at the 235th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Honolulu of Hawaii.

The annual prize, created by Dr. Ari Buchalter in 2014, seeks to reward new ideas or discoveries that have the potential to produce a breakthrough advance in our understanding of the origin, structure, and evolution of the universe, the official website of the event reported.

