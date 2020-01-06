Remarkable funeral procession of Gen Soleimani held in Ahvaz

Cities of Kadhimiya, Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf earlier observed a huge number of people attending the funeral procession.

The funeral ceremony was held by the crowds of people, officials, religious and political figures in Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf on Saturday.

The body of Iranian Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes and other martyrs of the US state terrorism arrived in Ahvaz, southern city of Iran on Sunday.

The bodies of martyrs were transferred to Tehran early on Monday.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

