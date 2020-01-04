Izeh reliefs take visitors inside 5000-year-old civilization

The picturesque region hosts a certain place of worship which is believed to be one the first constructed my mankind to shape and promote the earliest religious rituals in the history.

"Kool" means an open valley while "Farah" means "pleasant". Here, valleys are usually narrow and close-ended but "Kool Farah" is very satisfying and visitor-friendly. You can find the location at the northeast of the city of Izeh when you are just leaving the plains. Inscribed on two gigantic rocks in the entrance of the valley, there are portraits of a king, commanders, women, men, and captives as well as a number of animals including cows, bulls, and sheep. The illustrations show people respecting and carrying gifts to pay tribute to a god or a king. The creation of this magnificent work of art is attributed to the Elamite civilization when pre-Iranian kings rule the region 2700 – 539 BC.

Elam was an ancient Pre-Iranian civilization centered in the far west and southwest of modern-day Iran, stretching from the lowlands of what is now Khuzestan and Ilam Provinces as well as a small part of southern Iraq.

The numerous reliefs to be found in the historical spot account for the most enchanting attractions of "Kool Farah".

The first relief in the row when entering the valley portrays a sacrifice ceremony. The picture is engraved on a hard rock 6 meters high from the bottom of the valley. You can see King Hani who ruled 2700 BC offering sacrifices to gods.

Engraved on a rock resting in solitude in the south of the valley close to the river bed, another relief offers visitors yet another glimpse of what Elamite people did at the time of sacrifice. The Elamite king is depicted in bold in the midst of the portrait.

