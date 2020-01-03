Zarif: US’ terrorist regime responsible for consequences of assassinating Gen Soleimani

Underlining the terrorist nature of the US regime’s terrorist act, Zarif said thanks to General Soleimani’s popularity in the region and his role in fighting terrorist groups, his martyrdom will have consequences and the US will be responsible for them.

Meanwhile, Guterres expressed concerns over US act and described it as cause of boosting tensions in the region.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

In a statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

