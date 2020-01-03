Iraqi President: US to face security consequences

According to Iraqi media, Salih expressed condolences over the Martyrdom of General Soleimani and the acting commander of the volunteer Iraqi Shia Forces, known as the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

He added that the two figures played major role in fighting against ISIS.

He slammed US aggression, and called for unity, integration and setting aside differences in line with preserving national interests of Iraq, its sovereignty and security.

The IRGC has confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message expressed his confidence that the flag of dignity, honor and bravery of this martyr will remain hoisted by the great troops of Islam and the honorable path of resistance and the path of sacrifice will be continued with strength.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish