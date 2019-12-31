Pakistan experiences 370 terrorist attacks in 2019

Local media quoting data released by Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) said Pakistan witnessed a nearly 31 percent reduction in terror and counter-terror fatalities in 2019 compared to 2018.

Only outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)’s splinter groups and Daesh claimed responsibility for 12 and one attacks, respectively. But their own ranks depleted by nearly 30pc. Civilian fatalities declined by about 36pc.

A 30.71pc drop in fatalities was observed in 2019 (from 980 in 2018 to 679 in 2019).

The largest drop in fatalities was observed in Balochistan (44.2pc) followed by Fata (39pc), Sindh (19pc) and Punjab (11.8pc).

Report says for the first time since 2004 there was no drone attack in outgoing year.

Nearly 370 terror attacks were reported in the country in 2019 that left 518 people dead. This is a 30pc drop from the 739 fatalities from the nearly 400 terror attacks in 2018. Suicide attacks also dropped from 26 in 2018 to nine in 2019.

These attacks also resulted in the loss of 295 lives in 2018 but the fatalities dropped to 56 in 2019.

Though civilians were the most affected, the overall civilian fatalities declined by about 36pc. Government and security officials’ fatalities decreased by 19pc while militants and insurgents had a 30pc drop in their fatalities.

In 2019, no drone attack was reported compared to four in 2018 that resulted in the death of 13 militants.

Only two militant outfits, TTP and Daesh continued claiming responsibilities for terror attacks. However, the number of these attacks and associated fatalities dropped significantly.

One of the causes in bringing militancy under control was the apprehension of militants belonging to banned outfits.

