Rouhani says sanctions to end sooner or later

He made the remarks in his speech to the officials of petrochemical industry on the sidelines of Exhibition of Achievements of Petrochemical Industry.

President Rouhani said that the enemy exerted maximum pressure on Iran to force Iran to accept whatever they say.

Rouhani said that under sanctions and pressures, Iranian industrialists made headway to continue with progress in technology which is a historic honor for the country.

Iranian people have passed through the "maximum pressure" in the past year and a couple of months, thanks to the Resistance Economy.

Last year, they started an all-out war against Iran and they failed in their attempt to form political coalition by making the entire world stand by them against Iran, he said.

He added they wanted to proceed with the economic war in parallel with overture with the United Nations and international organizations against Iran, but they, failed thanks to resistance of the Iranian people as well.

