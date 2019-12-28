Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 28

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran, China, Russia launch joint massive naval drills

Iran, Russia and China started a four-day joint maritime exercise in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman with the aim of improving the security of international maritime trade and countering piracy and terrorism.

- Amazon fires wreak new level of havoc on surroundings

The deforestation of the Amazon rainforest — the “lungs of the earth” — by wildfires is untold destruction, not just for the Amazon but for the entire planet, according to the head of a nonprofit environmental group.

- Eurozone economy set to slow further in 2020

The eurozone economy will slow down in 2020 for the third consecutive year, according to a Financial Times poll of economists, who forecast it will be held back by political instability, trade tensions and disruption in the auto industry.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Securing vital waterways

Russia, China and Iran launched their first joint naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean on Friday, in what Moscow said was an unprecedented exercise in naval cooperation and training.

- Houthis target Saudi base with ballistic missile

Yemeni Houthi Ansarullah fighters have fired a ballistic missile at a Saudi border guard base located in the southern city of Najran, a spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces affiliated with the group, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, says.

- Iran crowned Asian Nations Cup U-14 chess champions

Iran chess team has won the title of the 2nd Asian Nations Cup Under-14 Team Championship.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran, Russia, China stage joint naval drill in Sea of Oman

Naval forces of Iran, Russia and China kicked off a large-scale maritime exercise in the northern part of the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman on Friday morning.

- Fajr Film Festival to unveil “Made in Iran” Crystal Simorghs

The Fajr Film Festival announced on Thursday that winners at the 38th edition of the event will be awarded Crystal Simorghs made by domestic artisans.

- Khajavi sets new record for not conceding a goal

Vochan Kordestan goalkeeper Zahra Khajavi set a new record in Iran football for minutes without conceding a goal.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stock posts double returns in 9 months

The benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange reported a whopping 100% growth during almost nine months since the begging of the current fiscal year (March 2019).

- SCI’s provincial survey on latest consumer inflation

The growth in overall Consumer Price Index was the highest (6.3%) for West Azarbaijan Province during the ninth month of the current Iranian year (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) compared with the previous month, according to data released by the Statistical Center of Iran.

- Iran, China, Russia start joint naval drills

Iran, China and Russia have launched joint naval drills on Friday starting from the port of Chabahar in southeastern Iran toward the northern areas of Indian Ocean.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish