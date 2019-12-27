Zarif reiterates Iran's readiness to safeguard Persian Gulf

"Iran has long stated its readiness to work w/our neighbors to secure Persian Gulf," Zarif tweeted on Friday.

"#HOPE-Hormuz Peace Endeavor-is on table right now. Our joint military drills in Oman Sea/Indian Ocean w/ our Russian & Chinese partners make clear our broader commitment to secure vital waterways," he added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced Hormuz Peace Endeavor at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September in a bid to bring back peace and security to the strategic region.

After that, the Iranian government has sent letters to the southern Arab states in the Persian Gulf to seize the opportunity to reduce tensions with Iran and provide free maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The move shows how serious Iran is in ending differences with its neighbors.

The HOPE Coalition is an answer to the US move to create a global coalition to escort oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The presence of the US and its allies in the Middle East is the main source of tensions there like the events that are taking place in Iraq and Lebanon these days.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish