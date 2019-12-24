Dec 24, 2019, 11:48 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83607363
1 Persons

Tags

Zarif congratulates Christian compatriots on Christmas

Zarif congratulates Christian compatriots on Christmas

Tehran, Dec 24, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message extended congratulations to Christian compatriots on Christmas.

"Wishing my Christian compatriots, and all across our globe who are observing, a very Happy Christmas and a joyous, peaceful holiday season," Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

‌"The birth of Jesus Christ is a wondrous occasion to celebrate," he added.

Meanwhile, The entire staff and management of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) express their deepest congratulations to all Christians worldwide on the auspicious birth anniversary of the messenger of peace and kindness, the Jesus Christ (PBUH), and the coming New Year.

Members of IRNA English News Desk, as well, offer season's greetings to their Christian brothers and sisters in Iran and around the globe wishing them a 'Merry Christmas'.

Christians celebrate the birth of Holy prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) on Dec 25.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 13 =