14 Iranian heritages waiting for global registration

Mohammad Hassan Talebi told the ceremony celebrating global registration of Hirkani Forests in Babolsar that Iran has one quota for global registration each year that it has used the chance since 2013 when Government of Hope and Prudence came to power.

Noting that before coming to power of the Government of Hope and Prudence during the past 20 years Iran failed to register a site on global heritage list, he listed Burnt City, 11 Qanats, Lut Desert and Hirkani Forests as the works registered on the list since the government assumed power in 2013.

One of the objectives behind global registration is to preserve natural, cultural and historic heritages, he said, noting that of course global registration contributes to sustainable tourism.

Talebi also contended that historic, cultural and natural heritages are considered national honor, as it strengthens the country's cultural diplomacy to emerge in the regional and international discussions strongly.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish