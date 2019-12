The kids who received prizes in the drawing category are the members of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

Amir Mohammad Sadeghizadeh, Maryam Mohammadipour along with Elaheh Zarebi snatched gold, silver and bronze medals.

The contest was held in Uzbekistan in October, 2018.

7129**2050

