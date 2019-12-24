Iran, India agree to accelerate Chabahar project

"Just concluded a very productive #IndiaIran Joint Commission Meeting with my co-chair FM @JZarif Reviewed the entire gamut of our cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted on Monday.

He added: "Agreed on accelerating our Chabahar project."

Thank FM of Iran @JZarif for his cordial welcome and hospitality, he said noting: "A very good conversation on the regional and global picture. India and Iran will work together closely on their shared interests."

Referring to his meeting with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani, he said: "Wide-ranging discussions on regional security and bilateral relations."

in a separate message he pointed to his meeting with with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, saying: "Thank President Dr.@HassanRouhani for so graciously receiving me today.

Jaishankar reiterated: "Apprised him of the outcomes of the Joint Commission and progress in our bilateral ties."

"Met Roads & Urban Development Minister, Mohammad Eslami to assess progress on connectivity projects, he said.

"Reaffirmed our shared determination to make speedier headway."

