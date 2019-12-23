Gov't spox advises Europeans to remain committed to their pledges

Iran will not ignore its legal rights in the face of threats, Rabie said adding that Iran is ready for any scenario.

Referring to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's recent trip to Malaysia and Japan, he said it showed that Iran has not recognized sanctions as a reality in Iranians' life and will take advantage of domestic and foreign capacities for breaking inhumane sanctions.

Accordingly, Iran has put on the agenda taking advantage of diplomatic potential aiming to promote Iran's status and to support national interests, he added.

Such trips indicated that active and constructive diplomacy is still underway, he said.

Iranian government believes that diplomacy and breaking sanctions will be effective means in reinforcing economy, Rabie said.

He stressed the fact that we can break siege of sanctions by freedom and peace.

He went on to say that Iranian president's Asian tour and his proposals were welcomed by the Islamic Countries.

Rabie referred to opening joint fund for financing technology cooperation between Muslim countries, establishing joint research center in artificial intelligence field, cyber security and establishing joint market in digital economy as Iran offered plans during the recent Asian tour.

The trip to Malaysia and Japan was a major step in line with creating an international consensus against US cruel sanctions, Rabie said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rabie referred to Iran's nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as Iran's priority.

"We have always underlined that JCPOA is a collective agreement and its existence will not be possible in the absence of all parties' commitment," Rabie said.

