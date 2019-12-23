Iran tops in World Steel Association production list

This is while the average growth for countries in the world is 2.7%.

According to Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation (IMIDRO), Iran's crude steel growth is still two times more than the world's.

The World Steel Association said that Iran steel production hit 23,648,000 tons in the 11 months of 2019.

The figure was 22,452,000 in 2018.

Statistics show that China with 904,177,000 tons, India with 101,954,000 tons, Japan with 91,527,000 tons, US with 80,615,000 tons and South Korea with 66,032,000 tons are among top five countries in producing steel in 2019.

Iran is now standing on the 10th position among over 60 states and it is predicated to move forward to 7th position within six years.

World steel is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country.

World steel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.

Members represent around 85% of global steel production.

