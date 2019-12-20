Rouhani: US sanctions tantamount to lose-lose outcome

The President made the remarks in Tokyo while on an official visit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"The US' unlawful exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) indicated that the move has negative impact on an international agreement, peace as well as security," he added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always contributed to the regional peace along with security, President Rouhani said, adding that the country has sent letters to the regional states to this end.

He thanked Japan for backing up Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) initiative, noting Iran has always been responsible for maintaining regional security.

The security in the Persian Gulf region has been undermined by some foreign states, the Iranian president pointed out.

He called for rooting out unilateralism to preserve security in the region, noting that the states that do not pursue the international law should be awakened.

Referring to the 90-year-old relation of Iran-Japan, Rouhani underlined that a number of visits made by both sides over the last six years are indicative of both sides' constructive ties.

He called for expanding bilateral relations in the fields of energy, science, medicine, tourism, sport, customs, industry, economy as well as trade.

Pointing to the harsh and unlawful sanctions imposed on Iran in the wake of the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, the Iranian president said Washington's pulling out of the international agreements, including the JCPOA has endangered global peace as well as security.

President Rouhani called on all states to honor the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, adding that the US sanctions could be regarded as economic terrorism.

The states that combat terrorism should stand up to the US moves, he reiterated.

The Iranian president underscored that Iran has attempted to preserve the JCPOA within the framework of its national interests, calling on the other sides to the agreement to fulfill their commitments.

He went on to say that the states could convince the US to return to the right track by complying with their obligations.

The Iranian president voiced readiness for expanding economic cooperation in energy, increasing exports as well as selling oil.

Iran has reduced the JCPOA commitments phase by phase following the US exit from the deal and the European sides' indifference to their obligations, he reiterated.

Rouhani further noted that the JCPOA could be regarded as an effective model for achieving peace and friendship among the states.

He highlighted that Iran pursues its interests by making use of logic and dialogue, adding the country could reach lasting agreements through win-win approach.

The Iranian president said that Iran warmly welcomes any contributions from all states, including Japan, for maintaining security, peace, and stability in the region, the Persian Gulf along with the Strait of Hormuz.

President Rouhani voiced hope that all states contribute to preserve the JCPOA.

