Senior cleric calls for standing up to US plots

Addressing the second Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Emami Kashani underscored that the enemies have targeted economic as well as intellectual assets of the Islamic countries and Iran.

The Iranian cleric called on Iranians to be independent and try to find out solutions for overcoming the cruel sanctions imposed on Iran.

The US and the Zionists founded Daesh due to greed for the Islam world, noting the Americans set up the group in the Islamic states.

He went on to say that the Saudi backed up the group financially and consequently a lot of Muslims were killed by them.

