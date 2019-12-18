India says Iran must enjoy all its JCPOA rights

Indian National Security Adviser Rajinder Khanna, who is Iran at the head of a high-ranking delegation to attend the second session of the Regional Security Dialogue with a focus on Afghanistan, made the remarks in a meeting Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

He stressed that the parties’ respect for their commitments is important to international peace and security, and said that dialogue and getting distance from tension is the best way to resolve regional and international problems and conflicts.

Shamkhani, for his part, underlined the need for the establishment of stable stability and security as the most pressing need for the nations of the region to ensure their peace and prosperity and emphasized prioritizing diplomacy over the conflict between the regional countries.

He pointed to the good relations between Tehran and New Delhi and the wide range of areas in which various economic areas for development of relations are concerned, and noted that by realizing the great capacities of cooperation between the two countries, a proper pattern of regional interactions can emerge.

