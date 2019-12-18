FAO supports Iran in cage fish farming

On Tuesday, FAO and Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) signed an agreement to support the sustainable development of marine cage culture.

They also announced a new project today that will strengthen national capacity for sustainable management and development of marine cage culture – the farming of fish inside net-cages in the marine environment.

“Through allocating USD 292,000 to this project, FAO assists the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to sustainably increase the production from marine cage culture in the country,” said FAO Representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gerold Bödeker at the signing ceremony. He added that “during the implementation phase of the project, farm managers and extension practitioners will be trained."

Iran is the second largest producer of the Middle East aquaculture products. On a global scale, It is the 17th largest aquaculture producer.

Cage fish farming is a relatively new method in Iran, whereby cages are placed in lakes, ponds, rivers or seas to breed fish until they can be harvested.

