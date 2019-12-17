Dec 17, 2019, 7:35 PM
Four technological products of Tehran University unveiled

Tehran, Dec 17, IRNA - On the first day of the 20th Exhibition of Research, Technology and Technology Market Achievements, four technology products of companies centered in Tehran University of Science and Technology Park in the field of health and ICT, were unveiled.

The bee extract (Propolis) is the most potent natural antibiotic known to be one of the basic science products that were unveiled. Propolis is one of the most valuable bee products that play an antimicrobial and disease-fighting role in the hive, making this valuable material known as the most potent natural antibiotic and with many applications are used to treat human diseases. Produced propolis extract is the first and only alcohol-free propolis extract in the Middle East.

Identity and Access Management is the second technology product of Tehran University of Technology Park.

With the growing use of information technology services in organizations, the need for user management, information resources and applications is becoming more and more frequent, and different information systems and human resources events are occurring daily leading to changes in user access levels. For example, new personnel are hired and access must be provided promptly during the entering process to the organization.

One of these products is the "Fiddlestick Online Music Service" which is a comprehensive repository of Iranian music that the user can listen to anytime and anywhere with his favorite music.

Its feature is a comprehensive repository, smart music playlist, music social network.

