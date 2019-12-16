Baku-Mashad direct flight launched

Director of Khorasan Razavi airports Mahmoud Bani-Amani told the inaugural ceremony late on Monday that the flight was launched by the Azerbaijan Republic's Buta Airways in cooperation with the tourism company Baku Star and an Iranian company.

The flight was set up with the aim of further improving ties between Iran and Azerbaijan and facilitating pilgrimage on the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) for the country's Shias.

The flight was launched by Azerbaijan Airlines and will operate twice a week on Monday and Thursday, but the flights will be operated on a daily basis, Bani-Amani said.

Currently, nine foreign airlines are operating in Mashad Airport and are transporting passengers to 17 destinations, he said.

Hasheminejad International Airport is Iran's second busiest airport behind Mehrabad Airport, Tehran. It is connected to 57 destinations and has frequent flights to 30 cities within Iran and 27 destinations in Central Asia, the Middle East, East Asia, and Europe.

