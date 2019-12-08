No threat on Iran-Oman common borders

Brigadier General Qassem Rezaee met with Ali Bin Saif al-Moqbali, Commander of the Oman Coast Guard, in Tehran on Sunday to strengthen border relations with neighboring Persian Gulf states and the Oman Sea.

Border Guard Commander of Iran expressed pleasure to meet with the Omani delegation and underlined that we are neighbors with 15 countries and one of them is Oman. Fortunately, Iran's relations with Oman are at a good level and 671 kilometers is a border of friendship.

In the past few years, threats have been limited in the area of ​​the two countries' borders and fortunately, we have no insecurity at the common borders.

Speaking about the duties of the police in the Islamic Republic of Iran, he stated, "Part of the executive functions is the responsibility of the police which is part of the police and part of the military and defense. The police force, led by the Supreme Command, is responsible for protecting airports and cities, roads and borders."

Rezaee stated that the border in Iran is different from other countries, because we face threats such as drug trafficking, and we stand against the smuggling and transit of drugs throughout the region, including Oman, on the behalf of the whole region.

He pointed to the discoveries of various types of drugs over the past eight months and stated that during this period, "we had more than 50 percent of drug detection compared to the last year, which has reached nearly 64 tons".

The commander of the Coast Guard of Oman also expressed his satisfaction over the meeting with the border police commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and said, "I have traveled to Iran with the Omani Economic Committee as the representative of the Omani Police."

The Coast Guard is part of the Oman police structure, which includes customs, visas, passports, drugs, special units, police and airport security while security is under the supervision of the King of Oman, the Omani official said.

