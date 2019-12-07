Iran boasts of special status in regional transportation, Azeri official says

Talking to IRNA on the sidelines of the 14th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) in Baku, he added that regional states' access to the Persian Gulf and forging ties with the littoral states is possible via Iran.

Pointing to Iran's capacities in various fields, he added that if it had not faced problems, it would have made notable progress in all fields, including transportation.

Currently, regional states, including Iran are mulling a new international transportation plan covering the commissioning of South-West Corridor for transferring cargos to the Persian Gulf via Iran, Azerbaijan Republic, and Georgia to Europe, Mostafayev said.

Commenting on the activities of TRACECA, he said that 13 countries are engaged in developing the corridor and many infrastructural transportation projects in the region, including the Republic of Azerbaijan, have been implemented under the corridor.

The 14th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) attended by representatives of 13 countries, including Iran, was held in Baku on Friday.

8072**2050

