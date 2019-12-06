Iran: All JCPOA parties consider US as root cause of tensions

Speaking to reporters, Araghchi said all members stressed that they will not continue without fulfilling Iran’s demands.

He also described as useful his meeting with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, adding that it was good to start working with IAEA.

He added that Grossi underlined preserving cooperation with Iran.

Araghchi went on to say that some solutions were discussed in the meeting.

Araghchi said that a new round of joint commission meeting was held, adding that the meeting was so serious.

Referring to criticisms with regard to implementation of the JCPOA, he said Iran’s protests mainly dealt with the fact that the Europeans could not implement their commitments after the US withdrawal.

All members agreed to preserve the nuclear deal, he reiterated.

Araghchi went on to say that all participants rejected the US maximum pressure.

Referring to the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), the Iranian diplomat said it is about to be finalized and six more countries have joined it.

Araghchi noted that participants also discussed issues related to Arak and Fordow projects and those which should be implemented by JCPOA parties.

All parties stressed that the re-imposition of nuclear sanctions by the US are a false policy, he said.

Araghchi emphasized that the European Union will play a vital role in the future of the JCPOA.

Elaborating on the details of his meeting with the IAEA chief, he said both sides stressed the continuation of positive and constructive cooperation.

The IAEA will also continue its professional approach impartially, Araghchi added.

Referring to decisions made after the joint commission meeting, he said Iran will continue the reduction of its commitments until solutions for fulfilling Iran’s interests are found.

Araghchi went on to say that Iran enjoys relations at the highest level with Japan, China, Russia, and Turkey.

He said that Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) is an important issue that we continuously discuss with Persian Gulf Littoral states.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish