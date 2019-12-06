Araghchi, Grossi review mutual cooperation

The meeting was held after the 14th JCPOA joint commission meeting which was held in Vienna.

Commenting on his view on relations with Iran, Grossi told reporters that he is new member in the IAEA and negotiations are still required.

He added that he will be strict but fair with regard to inspections namely on Iran.

Araghchi earlier said that there is still hope for saving Iran nuclear deal, adding that it relies on Europeans’ compliance with their commitments.

