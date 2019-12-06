Schmid terms preserving JCPOA as collective responsibility

"Chaired meeting of the #JCPOA Joint Commission," Schmid wrote on her Twitter account.

"Strong call for full #IranDeal implementation to reverse recent negative trend," she added.

"We have a collective responsibility to preserve the #JCPOA," she noted.

"Urged all participants to report back to their capitals as strong efforts are needed by all sides."

"We welcomed the recent decision by six European countries (BE, DK FI, NL, NO, SE) to join INSTEX as shareholders."

Earlier in a statement the six mentioned European states had announced that "in light of the continuous European support for the agreement and the ongoing efforts to implement the economic part of it and to facilitate legitimate trade between Europe and Iran, we are now in the process of becoming shareholders of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) subject to completion of national procedures."

INSTEX was adopted by foreign ministers of the European trio on the sidelines of a European Union summit in the Romanian capital Bucharest on January 1.

INSTEX has been registered at the address of France's Economy and Finance Ministry in Paris. German banker Per Fischer has been appointed for six months long to run it.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered gas be injected into 1,044 centrifuges rising the country's enrichment level to near 9,500 Sus which is very close to the time before the nuclear deal.

During the last stages, Iran first surpassed the 300 kg cap on enriched uranium, then the enrichment level rose past 3.67% to 4.5%.

The third stage pushed Iran towards nuclear research and development and now the fourth phase is taking the country to Fordow nuclear site that has been named after Martyr Masoud Ali Mohammadi, a nuclear scientist who was assassinated in Tehran in January 2010.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), enrichment at Fordow nuclear site was supposed to be stopped for 14 years. “Inaction by European parties has made us move towards Fordow only after 3 years," Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

The 14th JCPOA joint commission meeting was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid.

