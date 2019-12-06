Vaezi terms normalizing ties with neighbors as Iran’s policy

Speaking in the meeting of the work group on facilitating and removing production obstacles in Khorasan Razavi province, Vaezi said Iran has good relations with Afghanistan.

He called for understanding the current situation which is economic war imposed on Iran.

Vaezi said enemies are after maximizing economic problems for people, adding, "We should act in a ways that enemy understands its maximum pressure does not work."

He also called for turning lifting limitations for trade between Iran and European as a total demand.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called for standing against Americans in cultural and economic fields.

