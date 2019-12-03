Iran seeking to develop electrical connection with Tajikistan

Speaking on the sidelines of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tajikistan's Energy and Water Resources Minister Osman Ali Osmanzadeh, Ardakanian noted that synchronizing the power grid of one or more countries requires the electrical connection which "we are currently seeking to establish this electrical connection with Tajikistan which will require quadrilateral negotiations with Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The Iranian head of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran-Tajikistan pointed out that Tajikistan is one of the largest in the world in terms of hydroelectric power capacity which 15 percent of the world's hydroelectric capacity is in the country, and said that if sufficient investment is done by building a dam it can help generate electricity to meet the regional needs.

Tajikistan has a study plan in this area that we will participate in, Ardakanian said.

Iran's energy minister said that despite all the hardships and suffering that sanctions have created, it has had the benefit and consequence that we have focused more on our own capacities and more actively engaged with neighbors and countries in the region to make the most of the opportunities.

"We have resources and facilities; the whole world is also aware of this change in our regional relations and we hope that the neighboring countries will appreciate this opportunity, because for our people how to treat our neighbors in these days and days is something they will never forget," the official highlighted.

