Pakistan welcomes US-Taliban talks resumption

“Pakistan encourages all parties to the conflict to engage constructively as a shared responsibility,” said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, a day after the US announced that it was set to resume talks with the Taliban in Doha shortly.

Pakistan, the statement added, has always maintained that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. “An inclusive peace and reconciliation process, involving all segments of the Afghan society, is the only practical way forward.”

Pakistan’s reaction came just a day after the State Department announced that US chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad was traveling to Kabul and Doha this week.

Earlier Pakistan had said they are hopeful that despite the current deadlock, the Afghan peace process would resume soon.

