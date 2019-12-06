Intelligence Ministry denies BBC report of Basij forces arrest

Earlier in the day BBC quoted an unnamed source as saying that over 10 Basij members had been detained overnight in connection with the recent unrest in Iran.

Iran's Ministry of Intelligence announced on Tuesday that an anti-Islamic Revolution network was identified and its main members were arrested.

Ministry of Intelligence said that the group had planned to sabotage the ceremonies of the National University Student Day on December 7 in the University of Tehran and some other places in other cities.

The Ministry said in a statement said that in the recent protests for petrol price hikes, the gang tried to stir up unrest in the university campus which was neutralized by the students.

The statement added that some people with connections to the group have been identified. Further information will be made public after the legal measures are taken, it said.

