Iran's giant leap towards revival of its maritime civilization

Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hosein Khanzadi said that the cities located in the southern Makran coastlines on the Sea of Oman will be the starting point for Iran’s to head into the the open seas.

He made the remark in an event for launching direct flights between Tehran and Jask in the southern Hormozgan Province on the coasts of the Sea of Oman.

Khanzadi stressed that these cities will see further growth, mentioning that Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s vision for Makran coasts is to revive Iran’s maritime civilization with an emphasis on local talents and capabilities.

