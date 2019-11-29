Blast injures 10 in Pakistan

According to the initial reports the blast which occurred at Chauburji was a cylinder explosion.
However, there has been no confirmation on the cause but a spokesperson for the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department said a “terrorism angle” could not be ruled out at this stage.
The official said many injured were in critical conditions.
Other police officials said it could be a remote-controlled explosion as a suspicious device was found near the blast site.
In May 2019 a suicide bomb attack outside Data Darbar Shrine in Lahore city killed at least 13 people, including five policemen, and injured at least 24.
272**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment