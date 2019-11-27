Iran-Eurasia trade office set up in Armenia

The exhibition is to introduce Iranian made products and will cooperate with Iran's factories, he added.

He went on to say that Iranian companies could export part of their production line to Eurasian market which are to be exempted from custom duties, he said.

Iran contributed to Armenia when the country was stuck in an economic dead-end, he said adding Armenia will not forget the move.

The Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, for his part, termed barter trade as a proper means for establishing joint relations.

Iran-Russia have reached agreements in this regard, he said noting that Armenia and other Eurasian states could make use of barter trade within the framework of tripartite agreement signed between Iran, Russia as well as a third party.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish