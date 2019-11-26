Int'l archaeologists stress importance of Iran's Tepe Sialk in Louvre conference

Archaeologists from Germany, England, and France took part in the event, called “Tepe Sialk, the heart of Iran's Archaeology” in the French Louvre Museum.

An Iranian delegation, headed by Jebrail Nowkande, head of Iran's National Museum as well as Iran’s Ambassador to France Bahram Qasemi also attended the conference that was held on Monday.

Tepe Sialk is a large ancient archaeological site in a suburb of the city of Kashan, Isfahan Province, in central Iran, close to Fin Garden.

The culture that inhabited this area has been linked to the Zayandeh River Culture.

Tepe Sialk was excavated for three seasons (1933, 1934, and 1937) by a team headed by Roman Ghirshman and his wife Tania Ghirshman.

The excavation was resumed for several seasons between 1999 and 2004 by a team from the University of Pennsylvania and Iran's Cultural Heritage Organization led by Sadegh Malek Shahmirzadi called the Sialk Reconsideration Project.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish