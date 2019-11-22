Iranian armed forces joint air defense drill statrted

The drills started with the announcement of the code of Mohammad Rasoulullah (PBUH) and the use of of the combat units.

The deployment stages of defense systems present in this drill has already started with the drill emphasizing the rapid response of defensive forces and the ability to rapidly deploy missile, radar and artillery systems after operations, secure and multi layer communication between defense systems, proper communication between equipment and operational forces and the network.

Integrated air defenses are the most important measures to be taken in the first phase of the military to make a defensive decision commensurate with threats, combat engineering practices and passive defense for camouflage and the removal of enemy systems and equipment.

Unmanned intelligence and identification flights in the general combat zone, invasion of combat aircraft, and tactical and defensive aircraft action against attack aircraft under the guidance of the country's integrated air defense network were other measures at this stage of the air drill.

Air refueling operations over the drill zone were also conducted with the guidance of the Air Defense Border Control Officers, practicing air defense processes including the detection, interception and electronic attack of air defense systems at this stage of the drill.

