Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 21

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Need to Immunize Economy by Boosting Production: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed that the only way to address the country's current problems is to immunize its economy against sanctions by boosting domestic production.
- €10.6 Billion in Non-Oil Export Revenues Repatriated Via Nima: Since the beginning of the current fiscal year (March 20), more than €10.6 billion earned from exporting non-oil goods have been sold through the Central Bank of Iran's secondary forex market, known locally as Nima.
- NIGC Says Domestic Gas Consumption at New High: Domestic gas consumption jumped to new highs on Tuesday reaching 693 million cubic meters per day, dispatching director at the National Iranian Gas Company said.
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: ‘Armed anarchists’ defeated during gasoline protest: Iranians have defeated the “enemy’s conspiracy” and were celebrating their victory, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said
- Iran reaffirms nuclear commitment cuts as response to US sanctions: Iran once again reiterated that its measures to scale back its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers were in response to the US reimposition of sanctions that prevented Tehran from reaping the benefits of the agreement.
- Pentagon: Iran’s missile force ‘largest in Middle East’: A research study conducted by the US Department of Defense hailed Iran’s achievements in its ballistic missiles program despite decades of Washington-imposed sanctions, saying its arsenal is larger than that of any other Middle Eastern countries.
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Ayatollah Khamenei: We Have Repelled Enemy: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said the enemy has been "repelled" in the country after several days of foreign-backed riots, adding Iran’s economic problems will be tackled likewise.
- Pentagon: Iran’s Missiles Unrivalled in Mideast: Despite decades of sanctions, Iran has succeeded in developing its missile arsenal, which is larger than that of any other Middle Eastern country, a Pentagon study says.
- Iran Summons Swiss Envoy Over U.S. Meddling: Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran on Wednesday over U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s support for rioters taking advantage of protests against fuel price hikes to torch buildings and attack security and police forces.
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Widespread rallies to slam vandalism: People from all walks of life took to the streets across Iran on Tuesday and Wednesday to condemn the recent acts of violence in certain cities by some hooligans and anti-revolutionary elements who derailed the people’s protest to a substantial increase in gasoline prices
- Leader urges domestic producers not to wait for sanctions to end: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on the country’s producers to solely rely on their own capabilities to boost the country’s economy and
- Iran summons Swiss envoy over U.S. meddlesome statements: The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Switzerland’s Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner whose country represents the U.S. interests in Iran.
9417**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment