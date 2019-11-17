Nov 17, 2019, 11:27 PM
Foreign Ministry slams Pompeo's support for rioters in Iran

Tehran, Nov 17, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Sunday lambasted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's backing for a group of rioters in certain Iranian cities, saying that actions by a number of saboteurs have nothing to do with the nature of the Iranian intelligent and foresighted people.

Condemning such interfering actions, Mousavi said that Iran's noble nation knows well that such hypocrite statements are completely void of sincere sympathy.

The official referred to evil intentions of the US administration, especially foreign secretary towards the Iranian people, saying that strange to see sympathizing with a people suffering from the US' economic terrorism and the same person who has already said that the Iranian people should be starved to surrender.

In a tweet in support of a number of riots in certain Iranian cities, Pompeo has said that the US will be standing alongside the Iranian nation.

He made the statement at a time when the US has targeted livelihood of the Iranian people through oppressive sanctions.

